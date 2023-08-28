FIRST ALERT: Afternoon storms before tropical moisture increases from Idalia

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It’s the start of a new week and what could be a busy one when it comes to the forecast. Idalia will increase tropical moisture and rain chances for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. Regardless of the track, we will see rain chances increase midweek.

TODAY

Areas of fog will impact some of you this morning after the overnight rain. Give yourself a few extra minutes as you step out the door this morning. Temperatures are mild in the 70s this morning with plenty of humidity.

Highs will be warm again today with a few showers & storms possible this afternoon. (WMBF)

As we head throughout the day, partly cloudy skies will continue with highs reaching the middle 80s for the beaches. Further inland, you will see highs climb into the upper 80s. The risk of a few showers & storms will remain in the forecast this afternoon, but it won’t be a widespread threat. We’ll keep storm chances around at 30% today.

TOMORROW

Clouds will increase throughout the day on Tuesday ahead of tropical moisture that will bring increasing rain chances Tuesday night and into the middle of the week. Of course, throughout the day, there’s not too many issues.

Highs will be cooler for the middle of the week but the rain chances are increased as Idalia impacts the area. (WMBF)

Highs will be warm once again for Tuesday with the middle 80s for the beaches and upper 80s inland. While a few showers & storms will be around through the afternoon, the best rain chance will be overnight and into Wednesday morning as some of the first rounds of showers & storms move in ahead of Idalia.

INCREASING TROPICAL MOISTURE

Regardless of the forecast track, there will be plenty of tropical moisture through the middle of the week, leading to increasing rain chances for Wednesday & Thursday. Rain chances increase to 90% with showers and storms likely through the day on Wednesday. High temperatures will fall into the lower 80s with plenty of clouds and at times, heavy rain.

Idalia will bring impacts to the Grand Strand and Pee Dee by Wednesday afternoon and through the morning hours Thursday. (WMBF)

Models obviously have different opinions on the outcome of rainfall totals, depending on the actual track of Idalia. Right now, 2-4″ of rain looks likely. Of course, there will be a band of higher than normal rainfall totals depending on the actual track. That will have to be determined in the next day or two as we continue to get more data. For now, just know the forecast turns windy and soggy on Wednesday and Thursday.

For the latest track on Idalia, be sure to read the latest update here.

