FDA recalls eye drop brand over potential bacterial, fungal contamination

The FDA warns that some eye drops should be thrown out due to contamination.
The FDA warns that some eye drops should be thrown out due to contamination.(Dr. Berne's and LightEyez, Dr. Berne's FB/Twitter via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 8:52 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
(CNN) - The Food and Drug Administration is warning people not to use certain types of eye drops.

The agency says it has recalled Dr. Berne’s MSM Drops 5% and Lighteyez MSM Eye Drops over contamination issues.

The FDA says the eye drops could contain potential bacterial contamination, fungal contamination, or both.

The warning says users could develop a “minor to serious vision-threatening infection which could possibly progress to a life-threatening infection.”

For more information about the recall, visit FDA.gov.

