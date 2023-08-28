Submit a Tip
Crews respond to fire at closed textile mill in Darlington County

Darlington County Fire District Chief Ricky Flowers confirmed the fire at the Galey & Lord plant to WMBF News.(Michel Curi / CC BY 2.0)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Fire crews are responding to a Monday fire at what used to be the site of an active textile mill.

Darlington County Fire District Chief Ricky Flowers confirmed the fire at the Galey & Lord plant to WMBF News.

Flowers says details are limited at this time, and more information will be released later. Besides confirming the fire, no other details from Flowers were given.

The Galey & Lord plant closed in 2016. The plant had operated in the Society Hill area since the 1960s.

The plant’s manager at the time of closure previously told WMBF News that the plant was once “a leader in the textile industry.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

