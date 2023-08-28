City of Loris writing a million-dollar check to get its hands on a long-time eyesore

LORIS, SC (WMBF) - The old Loris High School has sat abandoned for nearly a decade, but the city is now taking control of the 17-acre property.

The old high school has taken a beating since closing in 2014 with vandalism and even a collapsed roof.

Betty Carter lives across the street from the old school and graduated as valedictorian in 1960.

As she sits on her porch each morning, she says she no longer recognizes the school she once attended.

“It’s just ridiculous what has happened,” Carter said. “The roof caving in on the other end. It’s just dangerous.”

However, Carter was ecstatic when Loris Mayor Todd Harrelson called her with great news. This month, the city settled for $1.5 million to buy the property from its current owners.

“It’s really dangerous,” Harrelson said. “Now, we can police it, we can close it up and keep children and other people that might go in there safe.”

Mayor Harrelson said they are already considering adding a retention pond to help with flooding, and he would love to see a park or walking trails.

Carter said as she sees what is left of her once beloved high school, it’s bittersweet. But she cannot wait to see what is to come.

“I’m real excited,” Carter said. “It’s bittersweet, but progress has to go on regardless.’

Mayor Harrelson said he wants to extend his gratitude to the property’s current owners because ever since being on the council and being elected as mayor, his mission has been to clean up the old high school.

“I’d really like to thank the Hardwick family for being willing to work out a deal with the city of Loris on this piece of property,” Harrelson said. “It means a lot to the community.”

Harrelson hopes to close on the deal in October, and in the meantime, they will work on cleaning up and securing the property.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.