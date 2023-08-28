78-year-old arrested after deadly Robeson County shooting

ROBESON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office says a man is facing a charge in connection to a deadly Sunday shooting.

Sturgeon Locklear, 78, is charged with second-degree murder.

Deputies were called out around 2 p.m. to a shooting at the 500 block of Old Landing Road. Upon arrival, the sheriff’s office says they found Phillip Locklear, 55, dead at the scene.

Locklear was placed in the custody of the Robeson County Detention Center with a $100,000.00 secured bond.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3100 or 910-671-3170.

