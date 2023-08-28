Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

3-year-old twins shot after finding unsecured gun in Florence home, sheriff’s office says

(MGN)
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 10:51 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Florence County Sheriff’s Office revealed how two toddlers were shot over the weekend.

Deputies were called Saturday afternoon to a hospital after twin three-year-olds were brought in with gunshot wounds.

Investigators learned that while the twins were unsupervised at a home along Rockwood Lane, one of the victims found an unsecured gun and fired a shot. One child was shot in the foot while the other was shot in the thigh, according to deputies.

“The right to keep and bear arms is enshrined in our Constitution,” Sheriff TJ Joye stated. “But with that right comes the responsibility to keep firearms out of the hands of children or others not authorized to possess them. Parents, please make sure your firearms are secured to prevent incidents like this from happening.”

Authorities said after the shooting, Daquan Butler, who had custody of the children at the time, was driving the toddlers to the hospital when he was involved in a crash.

Daquan Butler
Daquan Butler(Source: Florence County Detention Center)

A passerby stopped to help and drove Butler and the kids to the hospital.

The twins are expected to be OK.

Butler was arrested and charged with two counts of unlawful conduct toward a child. He was released on Sunday on a $10,000 bond.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing and additional charges are possible in the case.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Idalia will make landfall as a category three hurricane before bringing tropical storm...
FIRST ALERT: Idalia to become a hurricane today
Adam Paxton
Georgetown County deputy fired after being arrested for DUI, sheriff’s office says
Afternoon storms possible
FIRST ALERT: Warm and humid Sunday, chances for afternoon storms
Robeson County deputies at scene of death investigation
New traffic pattern being implemented for Horry County road
New traffic pattern being implemented for Horry County road

Latest News

During Darlington High School’s football game with Hartsville High School, multiple fights...
Sheriff calls behavior at Darlington County football game ‘unacceptable’
Jason Rogers Pope, also known as DJ Kidd, has a hearing Monday at the Florence County...
Hearing set Monday for Florence DJ accused of human trafficking
Sturgeon Locklear, 78, is charged with second-degree murder.
78-year-old arrested after deadly Robeson County shooting
Adam Paxton
Georgetown County deputy fired after being arrested for DUI, sheriff’s office says