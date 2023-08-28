3-year-old twins shot after finding unsecured gun in Florence home, sheriff’s office says

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Florence County Sheriff’s Office revealed how two toddlers were shot over the weekend.

Deputies were called Saturday afternoon to a hospital after twin three-year-olds were brought in with gunshot wounds.

Investigators learned that while the twins were unsupervised at a home along Rockwood Lane, one of the victims found an unsecured gun and fired a shot. One child was shot in the foot while the other was shot in the thigh, according to deputies.

“The right to keep and bear arms is enshrined in our Constitution,” Sheriff TJ Joye stated. “But with that right comes the responsibility to keep firearms out of the hands of children or others not authorized to possess them. Parents, please make sure your firearms are secured to prevent incidents like this from happening.”

Authorities said after the shooting, Daquan Butler, who had custody of the children at the time, was driving the toddlers to the hospital when he was involved in a crash.

Daquan Butler (Source: Florence County Detention Center)

A passerby stopped to help and drove Butler and the kids to the hospital.

The twins are expected to be OK.

Butler was arrested and charged with two counts of unlawful conduct toward a child. He was released on Sunday on a $10,000 bond.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing and additional charges are possible in the case.

