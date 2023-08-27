Superintendent provides statement after fight, shots fired at Georgetown high school football game; suspect wanted

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) - The superintendent of the Georgetown County School District has released a statement days after shots were fired outside a high school football game.

Superintendent Keith Price shared a letter with employees and parents Sunday afternoon regarding “unfortunate incidents that occurred” at Friday’s game between Georgetown High School and Andrews High School.

“Friday night began with an incredible atmosphere. The stands were full of supportive fans watching a competitive game between rival county teams and the band, cheerleaders and dance team were all helping to make the evening a great experience for those in attendance,” the letter read. “Following the exit of the teams from the field at halftime, as fans began moving around, a fight broke out between a small group of students near the concession stand that quickly drew a large crowd. The Georgetown Police Department (GPD) and GHS administration responded immediately and gained control of the situation.”

Price went on to state that while officers were addressing those involved, shots were fired in the parking lot outside the stadium, which caused people to run away and seek shelter. The Georgetown Police Department and Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office then worked to secure the area. The decision was later made the end the game and clear the stadium. No injuries were reported.

The Georgetown Police Department later identified the suspected shooter as Tyrell Handy, of Andrews. As of Sunday, he remains wanted for aggravated breach of peace, discharging a firearm in city limits, malicious injury to personal property and possession of a weapon on school property.

Price’s letter also stated that any students involved in the fight would be charged and issued consequences from the district, including being barred from future athletic events.

“School-sponsored athletic events should be safe places where our families and community can unite in support of our local teams,” wrote Price. “Friday night’s incidents have placed doubt in the minds of many in our community. At halftime, I witnessed the emotions of students, employees and fans shift from excitement to fear, disappointment and anger. I want to reassure you of GCSD’s commitment to keeping our schools and athletic facilities safe. Participating in or encouraging others to engage in violent acts, to include fighting, bringing a weapon to campus, and/or threatening others with physical harm, is unacceptable. We will continue to enforce serious consequences for those engaging in or encouraging violent behavior.”

Price went on to thank law enforcement for their quick response and that the district “is already reviewing our protocols with law enforcement to determine what more should be considered to increase safety and security at our athletic events.”

Anyone with information about Friday’s shooting incident and Handy’s whereabouts is asked to call the Georgetown Police Department at 843-545-4300.

