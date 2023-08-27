Submit a Tip
Russia says it has confirmed Wagner chief Prigozhin died in plane crash

FILE - Mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin was on the passenger list of a plane that crashed in...
FILE - Mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin was on the passenger list of a plane that crashed in Russia on Wednesday.(TELEGRAM/WAGNER_SVODKI/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 6:59 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MOSCOW (AP) - Russia’s Investigative Committee has confirmed Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin was killed in a plane crash.

The committee said in a statement Sunday that after forensic testing, all 10 bodies recovered at the site of the crash were identified, and their identities “conform to the manifest.”

Russia’s civil aviation authority earlier this week said Prigozhin, along with some of his top lieutenants, were on the list of those on board the plane that crashed Wednesday.

