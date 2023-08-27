Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Georgetown County deputy fired after being arrested for DUI, sheriff's office says

Adam Paxton
Adam Paxton(Georgetown County Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 1:08 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Georgetown County deputy has been fired after being arrested for driving under the influence early Sunday.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said Adam Paxton was stopped on Highway 17 Business in Murrells Inlet by another deputy at around 1:30 a.m.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol was then notified and the case was turned over to them, leading to the DUI charges.

A spokesperson with the sheriff’s office said Paxton was a member of the GCSO Narcotics Unit. He was terminated by Sheriff Carter Weaver following his arrest.

“I am very proud of our Uniform Patrol Division because it shows no one is above the law. That’s our culture here,” Weaver said in a statement.

WMBF News has reached out to the South Carolina Highway Patrol for more information about Paxton’s arrest.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watching Tropical Depression Ten
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Depression Ten continues to strengthen in the Gulf of Mexico
The Columbia Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting of a 20-year-old...
Student shot, killed after attempting to enter wrong home
Lake City officers say Jaedyn Washington turned himself in without incident Tuesday afternoon.
Stands clear after multiple fights at Darlington, Hartsville high school football game
Georgetown, Andrews high school football game canceled at halftime after shots fired in parking lot
Heat Advisory is in effect today
FIRST ALERT: Heat Advisory is in effect today

Latest News

WMBF News at 11
Organizations partner to bring accessible surfing to the Grand Strand
Toddlers recovering after being shot in Florence County, deputies say
Watching Tropical Depression Ten
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Depression Ten continues to strengthen in the Gulf of Mexico
Wheel To Surf partners with Adaptive Surfing to provide surfing to people with disabilities.
‘It was just so freeing’: Organizations partner to bring accessible surfing to the Grand Strand