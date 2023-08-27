Submit a Tip
FIRST ALERT: Warm and sticky today with chances for afternoon storms

By Matt Bullock
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 6:16 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Stalled front will continue to bring warm and sticky conditions today, but rain chances are going to stick around this week.

TODAY

For folks heading off to church this morning, we’ll be dry with partly cloudy skies with temperatures in the mid 70s. Our highs are going to reach in the upper 80s here in the Grand Strand and low 90s inland with heat index values in the triple digits. With this warm and humid conditions, we’ll continue to have chances for pop up storms this afternoon.

TONIGHT

A slow moving cold front will be another round of showers tonight. We’re expecting a weak line of storms moving in a little after 9pm in the Pee Dee and that same line of storms are expected to move over the Grand Strand close to midnight. Overnight lows are going to drop in the mid 70s.

KEEP THAT UMBRELLA HANDY

That aforementioned front will stall over our area for Monday and Tuesday which will continue to bring enough moisture in the area to trigger spotty showers. Just a 40% chance of rain to start the week, however that will be increasing by midweek due to a tropical system. That tropical system is known as Tropical Depression Ten, which is expected to strengthen into a hurricane in the Gulf by Tuesday. It’s expected to make landfall on the gulf coast of Florida will bring heavy rain and gusty winds across the Carolinas.

