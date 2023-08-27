Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Coroner: High heat contributed to death of 16-month-old

Officials say the baby was found in a school staff member’s car
By Marissa Lute and Pilar Briggs
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANIEL ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has determined what contributed to the death of a baby girl who was found dead in a car in a high school parking lot on Daniel Island.

It was determined that the elevated heat temperature contributed to the 16-month-old girl’s death, coroner Darnell Hartwell said.

The girl was found dead in a car seat in the backseat of a car in a Bishop England High School parking lot Friday afternoon, Hartwell said. The call was received around 4 p.m.

Hartwell confirmed the car is owned by a high school staff member.

Investigators determined the child’s mother forgot to drop the little girl off at daycare between 7:30 and 8 a.m., Hartwell said.

The child was pronounced dead by Berkeley County EMS, Charleston Police Department spokesperson Anthony Gibson said.

Bishop England High School officials say tonight’s game against First Baptist is canceled as first responders investigate.

The Charleston Police Department, the Berkeley County Coroner’s Office and SLED are investigating.

It’s unclear if anyone will face charges.

Bishop England High School President Patrick Finneran issued a statement Friday evening, which can be found in this story.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watching Tropical Depression Ten
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Depression Ten continues to strengthen in the Gulf of Mexico
The Columbia Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting of a 20-year-old...
Student shot, killed after attempting to enter wrong home
Lake City officers say Jaedyn Washington turned himself in without incident Tuesday afternoon.
Stands clear after multiple fights at Darlington, Hartsville high school football game
Georgetown, Andrews high school football game canceled at halftime after shots fired in parking lot
Heat Advisory is in effect today
FIRST ALERT: Heat Advisory is in effect today