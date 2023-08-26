Submit a Tip
Student shot, killed after attempting to enter wrong home

The Columbia Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting of a 20-year-old University of South Carolina student from Connecticut.(MGN)
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 2:38 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting of a 20-year-old University of South Carolina student from Connecticut.

Investigators said the student who lived on South Holly Street attempted to enter the wrong home when he was fatally shot.

Officers originally got a call about a home burglary that was upgraded to a shots fired call around 2 a.m.

When the police arrived at the scene a deceased male was on the front porch with a gunshot wound to the upper body area.

The man was identified as Nicholas Anthony Donofrio by the Richland County Coroner’s Office.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

