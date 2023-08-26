Georgetown police searching for suspect accused of opening fire at high school football game

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) - Authoirties in Georgetown are seraching for a suspect accused of opening fire during a high school football game on Friday.

The Georgetown Police Department said Tyrell Handy, of Andrews, is wanted for aggravated breach of peace, discharging a firearm in city limits, malicious injury to perosnal propery and possesion of a weapon on school property.

Police said Handy allegedly opened fire in the parking lot during Friday night’s football game between Georgetown High School and Andrews High School. Officers responded to a large fight that broke out during halftime.

No injuries were reported.

The football was later canceled and it’s unclear if it will be made up.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 843-545-4300.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.