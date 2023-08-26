Submit a Tip
Georgetown, Andrews High School football game canceled at halftime after shots fired in parking lot

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 9:43 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) - The game between Georgetown and Andrews High School has been canceled after a fight led to shots fired in the parking lot, according to police.

Georgetown Police Department said officers responded to a large fight at the game where shots were fired. It is unclear at this time is anyone was injured.

The game has been canceled and everyone in the area is being asked to clear out while first responders work on the scene.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

