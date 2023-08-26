FIRST ALERT: Heat Advisory is in effect today

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Temperatures continue to climb this weekend as the summertime mugginess returns.

TODAY

We’ll make a run into the 90s as we move throughout Saturday, climbing to around 91° along the Grand Strand, closer to 98° for areas inland of the Waterway. The added humidity will make it feel even warmer as the heat index climbs above 105°. A Heat Advisory is in effect for the Pee Dee until 8pm this evening. If you are going to spend time outside, make sure you keep yourself cool and hydrated

Hot and muggy Saturday (WMBF)

Rain chances remain low, however, we cannot rule out one or two-afternoon downpours are possible Saturday, but most spots remain dry.

TOMORROW

The heat returns Sunday with another round of 90s and heat indices around 105°. Rain chances will increase with scattered showers and storms expected throughout the afternoon. These will provide at least some relief from the heat on Sunday.

Rain chances increasing for Sunday (WMBF)

NEXT WEEK

Rain chances will continue to stick around in the forecast. Thanks to Sunday night’s cold front, rain chances will linger for Monday and Tuesday, but we start to receive tropical moisture from a developing system down in the Gulf of Mexico. The models are hinting that this system will bring enough moisture to bring plenty of downpours for Wednesday and Thursday. Again a lot change with the forecast with that system, but for now, expect a 40% chance of rain everyday from Sunday to Thursday of next week.

Rain chances will stick around next week (WMBF)

