Darlington, Hartsville high school football game stands cleared after multiple fights break out

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WMBF) - Officers at the Darlington High School football game versus Hartsville High School cleared the stadium after multiple fights broke out amongst fans, according to police.

Darlington Police Chief J.C. Davis confirmed while attempting to relocate fans back to their team’s side of the stadium fights began to break out causing officers to clear the stadium.

Players were sent back to the locker rooms while the stadium was cleared and the game was delayed. Both teams are hopeful to resume once the parking lot has been cleared.

School and district officials along with our coaching staffs, in consultation with our law enforcement partners, have now made the decision to continue the game without fans. — DarlingtonCoSchools (@DCSD_SC) August 26, 2023

Darlington police said there were no reports of weapons during the altercations.

No injuries were reported.

