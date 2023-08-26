Submit a Tip
Darlington, Hartsville high school football game stands cleared after multiple fights break out

Lake City officers say Jaedyn Washington turned himself in without incident Tuesday afternoon.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 9:37 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
DARLINGTON, S.C. (WMBF) - Officers at the Darlington High School football game versus Hartsville High School cleared the stadium after multiple fights broke out amongst fans, according to police.

Darlington Police Chief J.C. Davis confirmed while attempting to relocate fans back to their team’s side of the stadium fights began to break out causing officers to clear the stadium.

Players were sent back to the locker rooms while the stadium was cleared and the game was delayed. Both teams are hopeful to resume once the parking lot has been cleared.

Darlington police said there were no reports of weapons during the altercations.

No injuries were reported.

