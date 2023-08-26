Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Construction underway to extend, make improvements to Myrtle Beach road

Construction has begun to extend Fred Nash Boulevard to Harrelson Boulevard in Myrtle Beach.
By Ale Espinosa
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 8:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Improvements to Fred Nash Boulevard have started nearly two years after the original set date.

The road is part of the Ride III Project between the South Carolina Department of Transportation and Horry County.

A spokesperson with SCDOT, Kelly Moore, said they plan to widen the road to three lanes instead of two.

Moore added that Fred Nash Boulevard will also eventually connect to Harrelson Boulevard. Moore said there will be facilities for bikes and pedestrians.

Some of the upgrades began last month Moore said they include clearing and mobilizing materials and equipment.

Businesses in the area have their worries about the new construction. Joe’s Diner by the Airport sits right in the middle of where the construction is planned.

Joe’s Diner at the Airport Manager, Ron Keville, said he’s skeptical of how much of his property will be taken in the improvements.

“We need to have that parking back, but it’s not gonna happen,” said Keville. “Hopefully, everybody will adjust to it and will go on the way we were.”

Moore added the project will continue through 2025 but there is no clear completion date.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Odds of development continue to increase in the Gulf of Mexico
FIRST ALERT: Franklin to strengthen, tropical storm may form in the Gulf of Mexico
Officials said that 20-year-old Elgin Mahamery was taken into custody at the home in connection...
Suspect in custody after standoff involving Myrtle Beach police, U.S. Marshals, officials confirm
Flames shoot out of the windows of this home in Murrells Inlet. Authorities said one person was...
‘It’s just a sad situation’: 1 dead, 1 displaced after fire destroys Murrells Inlet home
Knowing a family lived inside, Matt Govier decided to take action. He found some tools in the...
FedEx delivery driver kills rattlesnake on homeowner’s front porch
This booking photo provided by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office shows former President Donald...
Donald Trump booked at Fulton County Jail on 2020 election charges, is quickly released

Latest News

Downtown Myrtle Beach coffee shop offering 'barrier-free' food pantry
Woman dies in Murrells Inlet house fire, coroner says
Police investigate 2nd shooting on same Florence street just hours apart
Man accused of stabbing victim during fight in Conway
N.C. man killed in early morning shooting in Myrtle Beach, coroner’s office says