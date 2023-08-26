Construction underway to extend, make improvements to Myrtle Beach road

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Improvements to Fred Nash Boulevard have started nearly two years after the original set date.

The road is part of the Ride III Project between the South Carolina Department of Transportation and Horry County.

A spokesperson with SCDOT, Kelly Moore, said they plan to widen the road to three lanes instead of two.

Moore added that Fred Nash Boulevard will also eventually connect to Harrelson Boulevard. Moore said there will be facilities for bikes and pedestrians.

Some of the upgrades began last month Moore said they include clearing and mobilizing materials and equipment.

Businesses in the area have their worries about the new construction. Joe’s Diner by the Airport sits right in the middle of where the construction is planned.

Joe’s Diner at the Airport Manager, Ron Keville, said he’s skeptical of how much of his property will be taken in the improvements.

“We need to have that parking back, but it’s not gonna happen,” said Keville. “Hopefully, everybody will adjust to it and will go on the way we were.”

Moore added the project will continue through 2025 but there is no clear completion date.

