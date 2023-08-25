Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Woman dies in Murrells Inlet house fire, coroner says

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) - A 62-year-old woman died after a house fire in Murrells Inlet earlier this week, according to authorities.

The Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire District said were called out around 7 a.m. Thursday to 24 Shamrock Circle in the Windjammer Village.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE | ‘It’s just a sad situation’: 1 dead, 1 displaced after fire destroys Murrells Inlet home

Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire Deputy Chief Jeff Kosto said they managed to get the fire under control, but unfortunately, a person inside the mobile home did not make it out.

Horry County Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard later identified the person who died as 62-year-old Sherry Risner. Willard added she died due to smoke inhalation and that the fire occurred at her home.

A man was also sent to a hospital as a result of the blaze, but came back to survey the damage and gather what belongings he could salvage.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Odds of development continue to increase in the Gulf of Mexico
FIRST ALERT: Franklin to strengthen, tropical storm may form in the Gulf of Mexico
Officials said that 20-year-old Elgin Mahamery was taken into custody at the home in connection...
Suspect in custody after standoff involving Myrtle Beach police, U.S. Marshals, officials confirm
Flames shoot out of the windows of this home in Murrells Inlet. Authorities said one person was...
‘It’s just a sad situation’: 1 dead, 1 displaced after fire destroys Murrells Inlet home
Knowing a family lived inside, Matt Govier decided to take action. He found some tools in the...
FedEx delivery driver kills rattlesnake on homeowner’s front porch
This booking photo provided by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office shows former President Donald...
Donald Trump booked at Fulton County Jail on 2020 election charges, is quickly released

Latest News

Downtown Myrtle Beach coffee shop offering 'barrier-free' food pantry
Woman dies in Murrells Inlet house fire, coroner says
Man accused of stabbing victim during fight in Conway
N.C. man killed in early morning shooting in Myrtle Beach, coroner’s office says