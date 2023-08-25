WMBF Extra Point Scoreboard: Week 1

Submit a Tip
(WMBF)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Another jam-packed Friday night of high school football is kicking off across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee!

This page will be updated with final scores and highlights throughout the evening.

THURSDAY

  • Hannah-Pamplico 46, North Central 16

FRIDAY

  • Summerville @ Carolina Forest
  • Myrtle Beach @ Conway
  • Socastee @ Silver Bluff
  • Philip Simmons @ St. James
  • Hartsville @ Darlington
  • North Myrtle Beach @ Loris
  • South Florence @ Oceanside Collegiate
  • Lake City @ West Florence
  • Marion @ Wilson
  • Marlboro County @ Cheraw
  • Aynor @ Kingstree
  • Dillon @ Lamar
  • Andrews @ Georgetown
  • Carvers Bay @ Waccamaw
  • Mullins @ Lake View
  • Cross @ Hemingway
  • Johnsonville @ Green Sea-Floyds
  • East Clarendon @ Latta
  • C.A. Johnson @ Trinity Collegiate
  • Florence Christian @ Hammond
  • Cardinal Newman @ Pee Dee Academy
  • Carolina Academy @ Dillon Christian
  • Clarendon Hall @ The King’s Academy
  • Andrew Jackson Academy @ Conway Christian

