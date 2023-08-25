WMBF Extra Point Scoreboard: Week 1

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Another jam-packed Friday night of high school football is kicking off across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee!

This page will be updated with final scores and highlights throughout the evening.

THURSDAY

Hannah-Pamplico 46, North Central 16

FRIDAY

Summerville @ Carolina Forest

Myrtle Beach @ Conway

Socastee @ Silver Bluff

Philip Simmons @ St. James

Hartsville @ Darlington

North Myrtle Beach @ Loris

South Florence @ Oceanside Collegiate

Lake City @ West Florence

Marion @ Wilson

Marlboro County @ Cheraw

Aynor @ Kingstree

Dillon @ Lamar

Andrews @ Georgetown

Carvers Bay @ Waccamaw

Mullins @ Lake View

Cross @ Hemingway

Johnsonville @ Green Sea-Floyds

East Clarendon @ Latta

C.A. Johnson @ Trinity Collegiate

Florence Christian @ Hammond

Cardinal Newman @ Pee Dee Academy

Carolina Academy @ Dillon Christian

Clarendon Hall @ The King’s Academy

Andrew Jackson Academy @ Conway Christian

