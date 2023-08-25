Warrants: Myrtle Beach standoff suspect kicked, spit and stripped victim during assault

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – New documents reveal why a suspect who sparked an hours-long standoff in Myrtle Beach was wanted by authorities.

Elgin Mahamery is charged with kidnapping, assault by mob and being a fugitive.

Warrants show an officer was investigating an assault that happened on June 6 in the area of 1101 Washington Street in Myrtle Beach, when the co-defendant in the assault case named Mahamery as one of the suspects.

The co-defendant told the officer that Mahamery hit the victim multiple times.

According to the arrest warrants, a video of the assault was obtained which showed the victim on the ground curled up and stripped of her pants and underwear.

“Codefendants can be seen kicking and spitting on the victim,” the warrants stated. “In the video, they are yelling at the victim in reference to her gang affiliation.”

The warrants also show that a total of five people were involved in the assault.

WMBF News has requested the incident report and arrest warrants for other suspects in the case.

The search for Mahamery sparked a standoff on Thursday at a home along Dunbar Street that lasted several hours.

At one point a pair of loud explosives was heard and police later entered the home by knocking down the front door.

Mahamery was finally taken into custody after he was found under the house.

Autoplay Caption

This isn’t Mahamery’s first run in with the law.

He was previously sentenced in 2020 to two years in prison in an armed burglary case, Florida records show. After his sentencing in Alachua County, Mahamery served a little over four months in prison before being let go to do community service.

According to online records, a bond hearing was held Friday morning for Mahamery. He was given a $50,000 bond for the assault charge, a $125,000 bond for the kidnapping charge, but was denied bond on the fugitive charge.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.