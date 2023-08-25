Submit a Tip
Police investigating after verbal argument escalated into shooting in North Florence; injuries reported

Lake City officers say Jaedyn Washington turned himself in without incident Tuesday afternoon.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 9:36 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Police are investigating Thursday evening after a verbal argument turned into a shooting in North Florence, according to the Florence Police Department.

FPD Captain Mike Brandt said the shooting happened around 7:04 p.m. at the 800 block of Bronson Street. Two groups began arguing which led to them exchanging gun fire.

Brandt said one person was taken to the hospital with possibly life-threatening injuries.

Details are limited at this time.

We will update this story as new details become available.

