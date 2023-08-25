Police investigate 2nd shooting on same Florence street just hours apart

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – Florence police are investigating if two shootings that happened just hours apart are related.

Officers responded around 2:15 a.m. Friday to Brunson Street for reports of a shooting, according to Florence Police Capt. Mike Brandt.

Just hours before, in that same location, Brandt said officers were called to investigate after a verbal fight led to a shootout between two groups.

WMBF News reporter Ashley Listrom went out to the neighborhood and spoke to the community about the recent shootings.

In the first shooting on Thursday night, police said one person was taken to the hospital with possible life-threatening injuries.

In the second shooting, no one was hurt.

Brandt said investigators are trying to determine if the two shootings are related and the reasons behind the shootings.

At this point, no arrests have been made in the case.

He added that the police department is relying heavily on the community to come forward with information.

Brandt said Brunson Street has seen several shootings in 2023. He said officers are working with the neighborhood and the police department’s Violent Crime Task Force to try and stop the violence in their communities.

Anyone with any information on the shootings is asked to call the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191. You can also send in a tip through the department’s Facebook page.

