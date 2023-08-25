Overturned tractor-trailer blocks all Highway 378 lanes near Conway

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Drivers are being asked to avoid parts of Highway 378 near Conway for an overturned tractor-trailer.

Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded just after 11 a.m. Friday to Highway 378 at Bancroft Drive, which is near the Conway-Horry County Airport.

The agency said that the tractor-trailer overturned while pulling a mobile home.

First responders took one person to the hospital with injuries.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.