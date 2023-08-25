Overturned tractor-trailer blocks all Highway 378 lanes near Conway
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 12:42 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Drivers are being asked to avoid parts of Highway 378 near Conway for an overturned tractor-trailer.
Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded just after 11 a.m. Friday to Highway 378 at Bancroft Drive, which is near the Conway-Horry County Airport.
The agency said that the tractor-trailer overturned while pulling a mobile home.
First responders took one person to the hospital with injuries.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
