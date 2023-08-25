N.C. man killed in early morning shooting in Myrtle Beach, coroner’s office says

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - An early Friday shooting in Myrtle Beach took the life of a North Carolina man.

Police were called out at 1:50 a.m. to the 900 block of Chester Street.

The person hurt was taken to the hospital for treatment where he later died.

Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden identified the victim as 36-year-old Adrian Villarreal from Hendersonville, N.C.

The coroner’s office said the case is being investigated as a homicide by the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

At this point, police have not said if any arrests have been made in the case.

