N.C. man killed in early morning shooting in Myrtle Beach, coroner’s office says

By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 5:47 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - An early Friday shooting in Myrtle Beach took the life of a North Carolina man.

Police were called out at 1:50 a.m. to the 900 block of Chester Street.

The person hurt was taken to the hospital for treatment where he later died.

Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden identified the victim as 36-year-old Adrian Villarreal from Hendersonville, N.C.

The coroner’s office said the case is being investigated as a homicide by the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

At this point, police have not said if any arrests have been made in the case.

Check back with wmbfnews.com for more on this developing story.

