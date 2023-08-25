Submit a Tip
Man accused of stabbing victim during fight in Conway

Ryan Cameron
Ryan Cameron(JRLDC)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - A New Jersey man is facing charges after allegedly cutting a victim during a fight in Conway early Friday.

Ryan Cameron, 20, of Waldwick, New Jersey, was arrested and charged with first-degree assault and battery, according to jail records.

Documents later obtained by WMBF News state officers from the Horry County Police Department were called to the 100 block of Quail Run just before 2 a.m. An officer stated he was approached by Cameron, who said he and the victim got into a fight.

Cameron told police that the victim then put him in a headlock. Once Cameron got free, he got a knife and cut the victim. The officer then placed Cameron in the back of a patrol vehicle, also noting the suspect “smelled heavily of alcoholic beverage.”

The officer then noted the victim was also “grossly intoxicated” and he and Cameron had been arguing for a few days. Before the assault happened, they got into another confrontation in which the victim dumped alcohol on Cameron. The victim told police Cameron then responded by dumping alcohol on the victim’s bed.

The victim told police he let Cameron go after a few seconds, but Cameron came back with a knife and cut him a few minutes later. The cut resulted in a laceration on the victim’s left forearm.

An arrest warrant describes the injury as “a deep flesh wound that cut beyond the skin and deep into the muscle tissue” and required “immediate medical attention.”

A witness told the officer similar information about what happened, adding that the argument was over living arrangements.

As of around 12:30 p.m. Friday, records show Cameron is being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center with no bail set. A bond hearing is scheduled for Friday afternoon.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

