Laurinburg man indicted on federal charges related to deaths at military base

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WMBF) - A Scotland County man has been indicted on federal charges related to two deaths at a military base in 2020.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office announced charges related to murder, drugs, firearms and obstruction for Kenneth Maurice Quick, Jr., of Laurinburg.

Quick was indicted earlier this month, with documents unsealed during his initial appearance in federal court on Friday.

Documents and other information presented during the hearing state Quick allegedly shot a victim at Fort Liberty, formerly known as Fort Bragg, on Dec. 1, 2020. Quick also killed another person, with prosecutors stating it was related to a separate charge for conspiracy to distribute cocaine.

Quick also allegedly tried to dispose of one of the victims’ bodies, according to the indictment.

As of Friday, prosecutors said he’s currently serving around five years in federal prison on an unrelated conviction.

The FBI and the Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division are both investigating the case.

