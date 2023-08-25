HCFR: 3 displaced, 1 injured after house fire in Conway

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Three people have been displaced after a house fire in the Conway area Thursday night, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

Crews with HCFR were dispatched at 6:20 p.m. for a residential structure fire on Pepperberry Court in Conway. They were able to get the fire under control but one person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The three who were displaced are being offered assistance from the American Red Cross of South Carolina.

Conway Fire Department also assisted on the call.

This fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.