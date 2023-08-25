Grand Strand animal shelter quarantining cats after feline parvo case

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Grand Strand Humane Society says they are not taking in any more cats for at least two weeks after identifying a positive feline parvo case.

Feline parvo, also known as panleukopenia, infects and kills rapidly growing and dividing cells and can be fatal, according to the American Veterinary Medical Association.

The shelter says they identified a positive case on Thursday. Along with not taking in any new cats, they are also quarantining the cats they have for a minimum of two weeks.

“This is something that is, unfortunately, relatively common in open-admission animal welfare facilities because we indiscriminately take in cats from all kinds of situations, many without prior veterinary care,” the shelter stated in a Facebook post.

In the meantime, the shelter says they will try to provide resources for cats and kittens that are found.

“Please call 843-457-3139 for more information,” the shelter stated.

The shelter says there are still cats and kittens in foster homes that are available for adoption at this time. Click here for more information.

“Thank you all for your patience and understanding as we work to keep our other kitties as safe as possible,” the post stated.

