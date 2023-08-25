Florence Co. deputies seeing increase in ‘khat’ during drug busts

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - The Florence County Sheriff’s Office continues to combat drug crimes in the county but they said drug smugglers are using a decades-old drug to move all sorts of illegal drugs up and down I-95.

Captain Rollins Rhodes with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office said the substance energizing the drug epidemic is a flowering evergreen shrub called Khat. The plant is native to East Africa and the Arabian Peninsula.

Khat can be consumed by chewing, smoking or turning it into a tea.

“They chew on it,” said Captain Rhodes. “Kind of like chewing tobacco.”

Captain Rhodes said Khat is not typically a street drug, but investigators are finding it in major drug busts along I-95. The reason is that Khat gives smugglers energy while they move drugs.

“Most of the time it’s used to help the smuggler get his drugs to where he’s going,” said Captain Rhodes.

When consumed fresh, Khat is a Schedule I drug, meaning it’s the most dangerous level of a drug and is not currently accepted for medical use. If used after it breaks down or dries out, Captain Rhodes said Khat drops to a level IV drug, meaning the substance has a low level for abuse.

While the drug can energize you, consuming the Khat can also come with a slew of side effects.

“It can make you paranoid and more violent,” said Captain Rhodes. “It can increase your suicidal depression, insomnia, gastric issues.”

This year, the Florence County Sheriff’s Office has seized over a pound of Khat. This month alone, they brought in an ounce of the substance.

Capitan Rhodes said this drug is just one of the many substances adding to the drug epidemic.

“You know,” said Capitan Rhodes. “Wars usually end. I don’t see an end in this anytime soon.”

Capitan Rhodes encourages the community to report drug abuse.

FCSO is asking the public, if they see something that’s not right, to say something to law enforcement.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.