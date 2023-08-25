FIRST ALERT: Building heat and rain chances ahead for the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Temperatures continue to climb this weekend as the summertime mugginess returns.

SATURDAY

We’ll make a run into the 90s as we move throughout Saturday, climbing to around 92° along the Grand Strand, closer to 98° for areas inland of the Waterway. The added humidity will make it feel even warmer as the heat index climbs above 105°.

One or two-afternoon downpours are possible Saturday, but most spots remain dry.

SUNDAY

Better afternoon storms chances arrive Sunday (WMBF)

The heat returns Sunday with another round of 90s and heat indices around 105°. Rain chances will increase with scattered showers and storms expected throughout the afternoon. These will provide at least some relief from the heat on Sunday.

Better chances for rain arrive Sunday (WMBF)

NEXT WEEK

Better rain chances arrive next week as a cold front heads our way. Expect cooler temperatures and more active rain chances through mid-week.

