Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

FIRST ALERT: Building heat and rain chances ahead for the weekend

Big heat arrives over the weekend
Big heat arrives over the weekend(WMBF)
By Robert Whitehurst
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 2:22 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Temperatures continue to climb this weekend as the summertime mugginess returns.

SATURDAY

We’ll make a run into the 90s as we move throughout Saturday, climbing to around 92° along the Grand Strand, closer to 98° for areas inland of the Waterway. The added humidity will make it feel even warmer as the heat index climbs above 105°.

One or two-afternoon downpours are possible Saturday, but most spots remain dry.

SUNDAY

Better afternoon storms chances arrive Sunday
Better afternoon storms chances arrive Sunday(WMBF)

The heat returns Sunday with another round of 90s and heat indices around 105°. Rain chances will increase with scattered showers and storms expected throughout the afternoon. These will provide at least some relief from the heat on Sunday.

Better chances for rain arrive Sunday
Better chances for rain arrive Sunday(WMBF)

NEXT WEEK

Better rain chances arrive next week as a cold front heads our way. Expect cooler temperatures and more active rain chances through mid-week.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Franklin will pass well east of the Carolinas early next week.
FIRST ALERT: Chances increasing of Gulf development this weekend, Franklin passes well east as a large hurricane
Officials said that 20-year-old Elgin Mahamery was taken into custody at the home in connection...
Suspect in custody after standoff involving Myrtle Beach police, U.S. Marshals, officials confirm
Flames shoot out of the windows of this home in Murrells Inlet. Authorities said one person was...
‘It’s just a sad situation’: 1 dead, 1 displaced after fire destroys Murrells Inlet home
Knowing a family lived inside, Matt Govier decided to take action. He found some tools in the...
FedEx delivery driver kills rattlesnake on homeowner’s front porch
This booking photo provided by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office shows former President Donald...
Donald Trump booked at Fulton County Jail on 2020 election charges, is quickly released

Latest News

Blazing heat and humidity returns Friday through Sunday.
FIRST ALERT: Scorching heat and humidity return today
Franklin will pass well east of the Carolinas early next week.
FIRST ALERT: Chances increasing of Gulf development this weekend, Franklin passes well east as a large hurricane
Chances of tropical development in the Gulf of Mexico continue to increase as Franklin is...
Chances increasing of Gulf development, Franklin passes well east as a large hurricane
After a brief break, hot temperatures and excessive humidity will lead to a period of dangerous...
FIRST ALERT: Scorching heat and humidity return today