Driver killed in Florence County crash

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a driver is dead after a Thursday night single-vehicle crash.

It happened at 11:52 p.m. on Friendfield Road at Rushtown Road. That is near the Coward area.

A 2012 Chevy pickup was going north on Friendfield Road. The pickup traveled off the left side of the road, got back on the road and then went off the right side and hit a tree, according to LCpl. Brittany Glover.

The driver died at the scene, Glover says.

The name of the victim has not yet been released.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.