Downtown Myrtle Beach coffee shop offering ‘barrier-free’ food pantry

By Julia Richardson
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - For almost a year, Kate Curran has been handing out free food to anyone who needs it, giving food out weekly to around 150 people, but now, she thinks in a few more weeks, there could be an even bigger demand.

Fresh Brewed Coffee House is not just a coffee house-- it’s more of a resource center. Curran, director of Fresh Brewed Coffee House in Myrtle Beach, hosts live music nights, community events and even alcoholics anonymous meetings.

Last year, she added free food to the list because she realized there are few places that offer food for people in need on the weekends.

“We don’t have any barriers, so if you’re hungry or it’s something that you could use, you’re more than welcome to take it,” said Curran.

Curran said the response has been much bigger than expected.

“We’re finding more working folks, families, children, that need more food,” said Curran.

She said next week, that response may grow even more. The South Carolina Department of Social Services recently announced changes to the Supplemental Assistance Nutrition Program, or SNAP. Able-bodied adults without dependents (ABAWD) must now work or volunteer at least 20 hours a week to receive benefits.

“I do believe that there will be an increase in the need for food, and we have a lot of families that are working, kids are in school,” said Curran. “It’s going to affect people that are already struggling to pay their bills.”

But, Curran said she’s ready for the need. Recently, donors gifted her a refrigerator and two new freezers.

“I’m hoping that with the addition of the refrigerator here, that we can accept more food, and have food last a couple days longer,” she said.

And while the service isn’t always easy, as it’s entirely volunteer-run, Curran said it’s important, and she has no plans to stop.

“It is a lot of work keeping up and running this place, but what keeps me going is just people being appreciative.”

