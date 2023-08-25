Donald Trump reacts after arrest by Fulton County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Donald Trump surrendered himself to Fulton County authorities Thursday, becoming the first former president in American history to be booked into a jail. Fulton County authorities released his mugshot soon after he was booked.

Trump was indicted by a grand jury in Fulton County on 13 charges, alleging that he tried to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis accused Trump of pressuring Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensberger to “find the votes” needed to overturn Joe Biden’s victory in the Peach State as well as conspiring with a number of others to submit a slate of fake electors to the Electoral College.

He was one of 19 people charged in the indictment and the 12th to surrender to Fulton County authorities. Willis gave the accused a deadline of Aug. 25 at noon to surrender. Trump was released on $200,000 bond.

Trump flew from New Jersey to Atlanta, landing just after 7 p.m. He left Atlanta after being booked, but not before giving a statement to the media.

In that statement, he called his arrest “a travesty of justice.”

Trump also took the opportunity to return to X/Twitter, making his first post on the site since Jan. 8, 2021. The tweet included a link to his fundraising website along with the mugshot, “ELECTION INTERFERENCE” and “NEVER SURRENDER!” in all caps.

The fundraising site was updated with the following statement and the mugshot.

Today, at the notoriously violent jail in Fulton County, Georgia, I was ARRESTED despite having committed NO CRIME. The American people know what’s going on. What has taken place is a travesty of justice and ELECTION INTERFERENCE. The Left wants to intimidate YOU out of voting for a political outsider who puts the American people FIRST. But today, I walked into the lion’s den with one simple message on behalf of our entire movement: I WILL NEVER SURRENDER OUR MISSION TO SAVE AMERICA. If you are doing poorly due to the sinister people in control of our country right now, don’t even think about donating! But if you can, please make a contribution to evict Crooked Joe Biden from the White House and SAVE AMERICA during this dark chapter in our nation’s history.

Trump’s trial could start within 60 days. Kenneth Chesebro, who was indicted alongside Trump, filed for a speedy trial and a trial date of Oct. 23. District Attorney Fani Willis then filed to try all 19 co-defendants on that Oct. 23 date. Trump filed to oppose the motion; he will likely seek to postpone the case after the 2024 presidential election, as he has with the federal indictments in Washington related to his involvement in the Jan. 6 raid on the U.S. Capitol.

