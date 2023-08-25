Deputies: Search warrant leads to drug arrests, firearms seizure

ROBESON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office says two men are in custody, and one man is wanted after a Thursday search warrant.

Stephanie McGirt, 39, and Cedric Henderson, 42, were arrested and face several charges, including trafficking opium or heroin, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver schedule cocaine and felony conspiracy, according to deputies.

Authorities executed the search warrant on Thursday at 10851 Hwy. 74 W. That is in the Maxton area. During the search, investigators say they found fentanyl, cocaine, drug paraphernalia and firearms.

Frankie Maynor, 43, is also wanted on the same charges as McGirt and Henderson in relation to the search warrant, according to the sheriff’s office.

Both were booked in the Robeson County Detention Center.

Henderson was booked with a $1 million secured bond. McGirt’s secured bond was set at $250,000.

Anyone with additional information or any information about drug activity in Robeson County is asked to call the sheriff’s office’s Drug Enforcement Division at 910-671-3191.

