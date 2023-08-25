Deputies looking for persons of interest in Florence County assault investigation

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in identifying three persons of interest in an assault investigation.

Deputies were called out at 3 a.m. Saturday to the Hot Spot on East Smith Street. That is in the Timmonsville area.

Several people attacked someone at the gas station after an argument turned physical, according to the sheriff’s office. The suspect in the incident was hurt and needed medical attention.

Investigators believe the three persons of interest know about the incident.

Anyone with information on the incident knows any of the persons of interest is asked to call 843-665-2121.

