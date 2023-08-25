Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Deputies looking for persons of interest in Florence County assault investigation

Investigators believe the three persons of interest know about the incident.
Investigators believe the three persons of interest know about the incident.(Florence County Sheriff's Office)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 2:20 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in identifying three persons of interest in an assault investigation.

Deputies were called out at 3 a.m. Saturday to the Hot Spot on East Smith Street. That is in the Timmonsville area.

Several people attacked someone at the gas station after an argument turned physical, according to the sheriff’s office. The suspect in the incident was hurt and needed medical attention.

Investigators believe the three persons of interest know about the incident.

Anyone with information on the incident knows any of the persons of interest is asked to call 843-665-2121.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Franklin will pass well east of the Carolinas early next week.
FIRST ALERT: Chances increasing of Gulf development this weekend, Franklin passes well east as a large hurricane
Officials said that 20-year-old Elgin Mahamery was taken into custody at the home in connection...
Suspect in custody after standoff involving Myrtle Beach police, U.S. Marshals, officials confirm
Flames shoot out of the windows of this home in Murrells Inlet. Authorities said one person was...
‘It’s just a sad situation’: 1 dead, 1 displaced after fire destroys Murrells Inlet home
Knowing a family lived inside, Matt Govier decided to take action. He found some tools in the...
FedEx delivery driver kills rattlesnake on homeowner’s front porch
This booking photo provided by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office shows former President Donald...
Donald Trump booked at Fulton County Jail on 2020 election charges, is quickly released

Latest News

Big heat arrives over the weekend
FIRST ALERT: Building heat and rain chances ahead for the weekend
Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded just after 11 a.m. Friday to an overturned...
Overturned tractor-trailer blocks all Highway 378 lanes near Conway
Crews were called out around 3 a.m. to Burr Circle for a structure fire.
2 hurt in early morning Murrells Inlet trailer fire
Ryan Cameron
Man accused of stabbing victim during fight in Conway