Deputies find body along canal in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Deputies are investigating after they responded to a call of a body found along a canal bank in Lumberton Friday afternoon.

Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the call around 1:37 p.m. in the 1800 block of Alamac Road in Lumberton.

The body has been sent to the N.C. medical examiner’s office to be identified and determine the cause of death.

It is not clear if investigators suspect foul play at this time.

RCSO’s homicide investigators are working on the case, assisted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

