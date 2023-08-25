Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

Deadline to file claim in Facebook’s data privacy settlement is Friday

FILE - The Facebook logo is seen on a cell phone, Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, in Boston. Facebook parent Meta is reinstating former President Donald Trump's personal account after two-year suspension following the Jan. 6 insurrection.(AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 6:14 AM EDT
(CNN) - Time is running out for eligible Facebook users to file a claim in a data privacy settlement.

Facebook’s parent company Meta agreed to pay $725 million in December to settle a host of privacy-related class action lawsuits.

The lawsuits alleged third parties had access to private user information.

Eligible users have until the Aug. 25 deadline to file a claim.

In order to be eligible, Facebook users must have had an account at any point between May 24, 2007 and Dec. 22, 2022.

The amount users could receive in a payment will depend on how long the account was held and how many users file a claim.

Administrative, legal and court costs will also be deducted from the overall settlement fund.

The final approval hearing for the settlement is scheduled for Sept. 7.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

