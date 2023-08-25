6 injured after 2 vehicles overturn on Highway 90, HCFR says

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County Fire Rescue crews are working to clear the scene of a two-car crash that sent six people to the hospital.

Crews were dispatched just after 5:30 p.m. to the area of Highway 90 and Averyville Drive, where a crash led to two cars overturning.

Six people are being sent to the hospital, and lanes are blocked while first responders work on the scene.

HCFR has asked drivers to avoid the route to prevent further delays and for the safety of those on the scene.

