2 hurt in early morning Murrells Inlet trailer fire

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WMBF) - The Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire Department says a Friday morning trailer fire sent two people to the hospital.

Crews were called out around 3 a.m. to Burr Circle for a structure fire.

By the time firefighters arrived, deputies with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office had pulled one of the victims out of the trailer, according to Deputy Chief Jeff Kosto.

Kosto says their crews came and got the other victim out. Both were taken to the hospital. It is unclear how they are doing now.

The trailer sustained severe damage, and the two victims were displaced, Kosto says.

Horry County Fire Rescue and Midway Fire Rescue also responded.

