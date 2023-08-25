Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

1 hurt in Myrtle Beach shooting

Police were called out at 1:50 a.m. to the 900 block of Chester Street.
Police were called out at 1:50 a.m. to the 900 block of Chester Street.(KWTX #1)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 5:47 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach police are investigating an early Friday morning shooting that left one person hurt.

Police were called out at 1:50 a.m. to the 900 block of Chester Street.

The person hurt was taken to the hospital for treatment. Police say there will be an increased law enforcement presence in the area as they investigate.

No further details were released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Myrtle Beach Police Department’s non-emergency number at 843-918-1382 and reference case number 23-015232.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Franklin will pass well east of the Carolinas early next week.
FIRST ALERT: Chances increasing of Gulf development this weekend, Franklin passes well east as a large hurricane
Myrtle Beach inveitgation
Suspect in custody after standoff involving Myrtle Beach police, U.S. Marshals, officials confirm
Flames shoot out of the windows of this home in Murrells Inlet. Authorities said one person was...
‘It’s just a sad situation’: 1 dead, 1 displaced after fire destroys Murrells Inlet home
Knowing a family lived inside, Matt Govier decided to take action. He found some tools in the...
FedEx delivery driver kills rattlesnake on homeowner’s front porch
This booking photo provided by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office shows former President Donald...
Donald Trump booked at Fulton County Jail on 2020 election charges, is quickly released

Latest News

It happened at 11:52 p.m. on Friendfield Road at Rushtown Road.
Driver killed in Florence County crash
Franklin will pass well east of the Carolinas early next week.
FIRST ALERT: Chances increasing of Gulf development this weekend, Franklin passes well east as a large hurricane
Blazing heat and humidity returns Friday through Sunday.
FIRST ALERT: Scorching heat and humidity return today
Superintendent addresses recent school threats within Georgetown County School District