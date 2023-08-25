1 hurt in Myrtle Beach shooting

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach police are investigating an early Friday morning shooting that left one person hurt.

Police were called out at 1:50 a.m. to the 900 block of Chester Street.

The person hurt was taken to the hospital for treatment. Police say there will be an increased law enforcement presence in the area as they investigate.

No further details were released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Myrtle Beach Police Department’s non-emergency number at 843-918-1382 and reference case number 23-015232.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.