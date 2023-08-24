Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

Yes, Marriage Works is promoting outreach events to strenghten marriages and families.

By TJ Ross
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - John and Pat Hazelwood are the founding directors of ‘Yes Marriage Works, Inc.

Their organization is focused on marriage and family sustainability.

Their Marriage Link class this weekend stands for lasting intimacy through nurturing knowledge and skills.

This class applies the Relationship Attachment Model to couples’ relationships, How to regularly balance your imbalances and much more.

Learn more about Yes, Marriage Works and this weekend’s Marriage Links class here.

