Walkway at Barefoot Bridge to remain closed, repairs scheduled for early 2024

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The walkway at a North Myrtle Beach bridge will stay closed before getting some repairs next year.

The City of North Myrtle Beach said Thursday that the pedestrian walkway at the Barefoot Bridge will remain closed until repairs are made. The city noted that the bridge remains open to vehicle traffic.

The city said the walkway was closed in June “due to safety concerns from deterioration of the concrete.” An engineering firm has also been hired to asses any damage and make repairs.

As of Thursday, those repairs are tentatively scheduled for January or February 2024. That timeline would fall in the bridge’s annual winter maintenance.

“The city understands the closure of the pedestrian walkway causes inconvenience and disruption for residents,” the city said in a statement. “We appreciate your patience as we work to restore and reopen the walkway as quickly as possible.”

