Waccatee Zoo operators not allowed to own, exhibit exotic animals, PETA says

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A lawsuit against a roadside zoo in the Myrtle Beach area ended with the operators of the zoo agreeing not to “exploit animals,” according to PETA.

The animal rights organization said its lawsuit with the Waccatee Zoo has been settled.

PETA said the zoo’s operators cannot own or exhibit wild or exotic animals, breed domestic animals/exploit them for profit or work/volunteer at other roadside zoos.

The zoo will also be permanently closed, which was outlined in federal documents back in 2022.

PETA filed the lawsuit in April of 2022, claiming the zoo violates the federal Endangered Species Act and South Carolina’s public nuisance law, by confining and exhibiting over 460 animals in poor conditions.

The agency also called the zoo one of the worst roadside zoos in America.

“This victory blocks Waccatee’s operators from ever again mistreating wild animals as they did for decades,” PETA General Counsel for Captive Animal Law Enforcement Brittany Peet said. “PETA is delighted to see the survivors thriving in their new sanctuary home and will continue to ask everyone to help us advocate for all animals still trapped in roadside zoos by never patronizing such operations.”

The settlement comes a couple of months after PETA said it rescued the remaining animals from the closed zoo.

