Two homes damaged in Dillon fire; families displaced

DILLON, SC (WMBF) - The Red Cross says they are helping two Pee Dee families displaced by a Thursday morning fire.

In total, seven people were displaced by the fire on Coreys Court in Dillon, according to the Red Cross. Both families’ homes were damaged.

The Red Cross will provide financial help to the families for immediate needs such as food, clothing and shelter. They will also provide referrals to resources for the families to use.

The agency did not say if anyone was hurt in the fire or what caused the flames.

The agency says you can help displaced families by becoming a “Hometown Hero.” Click here for more information.

