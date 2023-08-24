Suspect in custody after investigation involving U.S. Marshals at Myrtle Beach home, officials confirm

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities surrounded a home on Thursday in the city of Myrtle Beach.

Cpl. Chris Starling with the Myrtle Beach Police Department told WMBF News that the department was assisting another agency with an ongoing investigation.

The U.S. Marshals confirmed to WMBF News its officers were on the scene of the investigation.

Video from a WMBF News crew at the scene showed a heavy police presence outside a home on Dunbar Street.

Officials said that 20-year-old Elgin Mahamery was taken into custody at the home in connection to outstanding warrants for kidnapping and assault.

During the investigation, an officer could be heard over a speaker asking someone to out with their hands up multiple times, while a pair of loud explosive noises were also heard. Police later entered the home after knocking down the front door.

Mahamery was later found under the house and taken into custody.

The U.S. Marshals - Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force, Myrtle Beach Police Department, Horry County Sheriff’s Office and the Horry County Police Department were all on scene.

