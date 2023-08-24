Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Suspect in custody after investigation involving U.S. Marshals at Myrtle Beach home, officials confirm

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities surrounded a home on Thursday in the city of Myrtle Beach.

Cpl. Chris Starling with the Myrtle Beach Police Department told WMBF News that the department was assisting another agency with an ongoing investigation.

The U.S. Marshals confirmed to WMBF News its officers were on the scene of the investigation.

Video from a WMBF News crew at the scene showed a heavy police presence outside a home on Dunbar Street.

Officials said that 20-year-old Elgin Mahamery was taken into custody at the home in connection to outstanding warrants for kidnapping and assault.

During the investigation, an officer could be heard over a speaker asking someone to out with their hands up multiple times, while a pair of loud explosive noises were also heard. Police later entered the home after knocking down the front door.

Mahamery was later found under the house and taken into custody.

Caption

The U.S. Marshals - Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force, Myrtle Beach Police Department, Horry County Sheriff’s Office and the Horry County Police Department were all on scene.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Franklin will become a hurricane over the weekend and push to the north.
FIRST ALERT: Franklin expected to become a hurricane, watching a chance of development closely
Richard Kavin Register, 29, is charged with unlawful conduct toward a child, public...
Report: Myrtle Beach man dropped baby on pavement to ‘toughen’ it up
NMBHS
Student was riding bike when hit by car at North Myrtle Beach High School, officials say
.
‘My heart is truly broken’: Loved ones mourn loss of Longs woman shot, killed at N.C. raceway
Crews were called out around 7 a.m. to 24 Shamrock Circle. That is in the Windjammer Village.
1 dead, 1 displaced in Murrells Inlet mobile home fire

Latest News

Man accused of shouting at people at Myrtle Beach International Airport
Many parents across the county have reached out to WMBF News to share their concerns so we...
Horry County Schools addresses parents bus concerns during first week of school
Myrtle Beach police assisting in ‘ongoing investigation’
US Marshals part of investigation at Myrtle Beach home
Franklin is forecast to become a hurricane by the weekend and pass well off shore early next...
FIRST ALERT: Still watching developing system, Franklin on its way to becoming a hurricane