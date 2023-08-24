Police: Shot fired during argument in Florence, woman charged

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - Florence police say a woman is facing multiple charges after firing a shot following a Sunday argument.

Amy Delores Williamson, 39, charges include discharging a firearm in the city limits, pointing and presenting a handgun and felony possession of a firearm.

Officers were called out at 4:45 a.m. to the 700 block of W. Dixie Street.

At the scene, officers were told a woman had an argument with another person. This argument led to a shot being fired, according to Capt. Mike Brandt.

Further details about the incident were not made immediately available.

Williamson was arrested and taken to the Florence County Detention Center. She remains in custody after receiving an $18,000 surety bond.

