New York man accused of shouting at people at Myrtle Beach International Airport

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County police made another arrest after allegedly unruly behavior at the Myrtle Beach International Airport this week.

Records show 67-year-old Jeffrey McCabe, of Poughkeepsie, New York, was arrested following an incident early Wednesday morning.

A police report obtained by WMBF News states the Horry County Police Department was called to the airport after reports from American Airlines agents about McCabe “shouting at people and using profanity.”

An officer then made contact with McCabe, who said he was leaving and getting a cab. Other passengers at the scene told police that McCabe was yelling at people out near the taxi loop.

When another officer went to speak with McCabe, he began using profanity again and said he was not leaving. McCabe was then arrested and cited for breach of peace.

As of Thursday morning, online records show he’s being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on a $500 bond.

Wednesday’s incident came a day after a similar arrest at the airport of an Iowa man on Tuesday who was accused of cussing out a flight attendant.

