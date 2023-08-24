New traffic pattern being implemented for Horry County road

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County officials are giving drivers a heads-up before some changes to a local road.

An update on the county government’s Facebook page stated that the pattern will impact driers along West Perry Road in the area of Middle Ridge Avenue beginning Monday.

“During this period, be sure to follow the updated signs and pavement markings to ensure a smooth transition,” the post read. “We encourage everyone to exercise caution and patience while getting accustomed to the new pattern.”

