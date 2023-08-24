Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

New traffic pattern being implemented for Horry County road

New traffic pattern being implemented for Horry County road
New traffic pattern being implemented for Horry County road(Horry County Government/Facebook)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County officials are giving drivers a heads-up before some changes to a local road.

An update on the county government’s Facebook page stated that the pattern will impact driers along West Perry Road in the area of Middle Ridge Avenue beginning Monday.

“During this period, be sure to follow the updated signs and pavement markings to ensure a smooth transition,” the post read. “We encourage everyone to exercise caution and patience while getting accustomed to the new pattern.”

🚧🚦 Traffic Update: New Pattern for West Perry Road 🚦🚧 On Monday, August 28, 2023, there will be a new traffic pattern...

Posted by Horry County Government on Thursday, August 24, 2023

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Franklin will become a hurricane over the weekend and push to the north.
FIRST ALERT: Franklin expected to become a hurricane, watching a chance of development closely
Richard Kavin Register, 29, is charged with unlawful conduct toward a child, public...
Report: Myrtle Beach man dropped baby on pavement to ‘toughen’ it up
NMBHS
Student was riding bike when hit by car at North Myrtle Beach High School, officials say
.
‘My heart is truly broken’: Loved ones mourn loss of Longs woman shot, killed at N.C. raceway
Crews were called out around 7 a.m. to 24 Shamrock Circle. That is in the Windjammer Village.
1 dead, 1 displaced in Murrells Inlet mobile home fire

Latest News

Man accused of shouting at people at Myrtle Beach International Airport
Many parents across the county have reached out to WMBF News to share their concerns so we...
Horry County Schools addresses parents bus concerns during first week of school
Myrtle Beach police assisting in ‘ongoing investigation’
US Marshals part of investigation at Myrtle Beach home
Franklin is forecast to become a hurricane by the weekend and pass well off shore early next...
FIRST ALERT: Still watching developing system, Franklin on its way to becoming a hurricane