Myrtle Beach police assisting in ‘ongoing investigation’(WMBF)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach police are helping out in an ongoing investigation on Dunbar Street on Thursday.

MBPD Cpl. Chris Starling told WMBF News that the department is assisting another agency. As of around 11:30 a.m., no further information was immediately available.

A WMBF News crew is at the scene and is gathering more details.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

