Man found buried in shallow grave in back yard, police say; son faces charges

A body was found in the back yard of a Vermont home.
By Cam Smith
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHFORD, Vt. (WCAX/Gray News) - A man appeared before a judge on Wednesday after police say they discovered a family member buried in the backyard of his home.

Shawn Bair, 32, pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor charges of unauthorized burial or removal of a body after his father died at their Richford home.

Felisha Butterfield, who moved to Richford with her family a few weeks ago, said it was a shock to see a large police response right outside her door.

“They looked around the house. After a little while they came over, told us to send our kids inside, and then a lot more cops showed up and an ambulance,” Butterfield said.

According to court documents, Timothy Bair, 65, died in the home on Aug. 11.

In an interview with police, Timothy Bair’s son, Shawn Bair, told them his dad had chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and colon cancer, among other health issues.

The affidavit stated Timothy Bair’s body began to decompose inside the home before being buried in a shallow grave in the backyard.

Vermont State Police said they were alerted to the home after receiving a 911 from Shawn Bair’s sister.

After investigating, troopers said the home was in complete disarray, with feces and other evidence of decomposition.

Adam Goss at Goss Funeral Services says his team was responsible for transporting Timothy Bair’s body to the medical examiner’s office. He says if a person dies at home to call 911.

“911 would dispatch an ambulance, state police detective and a state medical examiner to the scene for the pronouncement of the death,” he said.

While Goss said home burials are not illegal, they must be done properly.

“Family should go to the town, let them know when someone dies. Before their disposition takes place, they need a burial transit permit and a death certificate, and then they can proceed with handling a burial on their own property,” he explained.

Goss cited high burial costs as a reason for a family to choose this method over a traditional funeral or cremation service. However, there are state programs available to help.

“If someone dies and they have no resources, the state will pay $1,100 toward this person’s disposition and then the funeral home picks up the tab,” Goss said.

It’s unclear what the circumstances surrounding this incident were or why Shawn Bair did not call for help.

Shawn Bair was released on his own recognizance and is set to appear back in court in November.

Copyright 2023 WCAX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

